The President & CEO of Research Frontiers (REFR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Research Frontiers (REFR), Joseph Harary, bought shares of REFR for $124.8K.

Following this transaction Joseph Harary’s holding in the company was increased by 9.53% to a total of $2.42 million. Following Joseph Harary’s last REFR Buy transaction on February 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $5.38 and a one-year low of $1.66. Currently, Research Frontiers has an average volume of 216.74K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.73.

Research Frontiers, Inc. engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs. The company was founded by Robert L. Saxe in October 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, NY.