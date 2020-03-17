The President & CEO of R1 RCM (RCM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of R1 RCM (RCM), Joseph Gerard Flanagan, bought shares of RCM for $45.6K.

Following Joseph Gerard Flanagan’s last RCM Buy transaction on August 11, 2016, the stock climbed by 8.5%. In addition to Joseph Gerard Flanagan, one other RCM executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on R1 RCM’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $314 million and quarterly net profit of $7.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $263 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.99 and a one-year low of $7.96. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 50.5229.

Starting in April 2019, RCM received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

R1 RCM, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

