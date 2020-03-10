The President & CEO of Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA), Michael A. George, bought shares of QRTEA for $2.99M.

This recent transaction increases Michael A. George’s holding in the company by 29.11% to a total of $12.89 million.

The company has a one-year high of $17.87 and a one-year low of $4.48.

The insider sentiment on Qurate Retail Group has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael A. George's trades have generated a 4.0% average return based on past transactions.

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.