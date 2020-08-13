The President & CEO of Quidel (QDEL) is Buying Shares

On August 11, the President & CEO of Quidel (QDEL), Douglas Bryant, bought shares of QDEL for $1.17M.

Following Douglas Bryant’s last QDEL Buy transaction on June 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 67.8%. In addition to Douglas Bryant, 4 other QDEL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Quidel’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $175 million and quarterly net profit of $40.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a net profit of $1.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $306.72 and a one-year low of $55.25. QDEL’s market cap is $10.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 64.30.

Starting in July 2020, QDEL received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.91M worth of QDEL shares and purchased $2.18M worth of QDEL shares. The insider sentiment on Quidel has been neutral according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.