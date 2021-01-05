The President & CEO of PROS Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of PROS Holdings (PRO), Andres Reiner, exercised options to buy 21,000 PRO shares at $48.94 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.03M.

Following this transaction Andres Reiner’s holding in the company was increased by 2.65% to a total of $41.26 million. In addition to Andres Reiner, 3 other PRO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $68.81 and a one-year low of $19.73. Currently, PROS Holdings has an average volume of 313.28K. PRO’s market cap is $2.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -28.30.

Four different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Northland Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.17, reflecting a 5.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on PROS Holdings has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software services. Its solutions include selling, pricing, and revenue management. The firm also offers professional services to implement its software solutions. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.