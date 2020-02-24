The President & CEO of Plug Power (PLUG) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Plug Power (PLUG), Andrew Marsh, bought shares of PLUG for $1.11M.

Following this transaction Andrew Marsh’s holding in the company was increased by 3834.94% to a total of $944.4K. In addition to Andrew Marsh, 5 other PLUG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.05 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 17.31M.

Seven different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in January 2020, PLUG received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Plug Power has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Andrew Marsh’s trades have generated a 12.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets.

