The President & CEO of PGT (PGTI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of PGT (PGTI), Jeffrey Jackson, bought shares of PGTI for $29.96K.

In addition to Jeffrey Jackson, one other PGTI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $18.48 and a one-year low of $8.48. Currently, PGT has an average volume of 337.59K. PGTI’s market cap is $500.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.57.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $350.2K worth of PGTI shares and purchased $29.96K worth of PGTI shares. The insider sentiment on PGT has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments.