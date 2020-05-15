The President & CEO of Penn National Gaming (PENN) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Penn National Gaming (PENN), Jay Snowden, bought shares of PENN for $500K.

This recent transaction increases Jay Snowden’s holding in the company by 20.93% to a total of $2.84 million. In addition to Jay Snowden, one other PENN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.18 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Penn National Gaming has an average volume of 12.26M.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, reflecting a -20.1% downside. Five different firms, including Barclays and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Penn National Gaming has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West and Midwest.. The Northeast segment consists of the following properties: Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, and Plain ridge Park Casino. The South and West segment comprises of the following properties: Zia Park Casino, Hollywood Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Boomtown Biloxi, M Resort, Tropicana Las Vegas, 1st Jackpot and Resorts. The Midwest segment controls the following properties: Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Argosy Casino Alton, Argosy Casino Riverside, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg, Hollywood Casino St. Louis, and Prairie State Gaming. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.