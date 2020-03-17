The President & CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC), Douglas Kennedy, bought shares of PGC for $32.12K.

In addition to Douglas Kennedy, 3 other PGC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Douglas Kennedy’s holding in the company was increased by 1.44% to a total of $2.14 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $61.08 million and quarterly net profit of $12.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.04 million and had a net profit of $10.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.72 and a one-year low of $15.06. Currently, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average volume of 64.36K.

The insider sentiment on Peapack-Gladstone Financial has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private.