The President & CEO of Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF), Thomas Quinn, bought shares of ORRF for $8,724.

In addition to Thomas Quinn, 2 other ORRF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Orrstown Financial Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $31.06 million and quarterly net profit of $4.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.25 million and had a net profit of $1.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.48 and a one-year low of $16.11. ORRF’s market cap is $190.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.