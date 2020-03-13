The PRESIDENT & CEO of Oneok (OKE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Oneok (OKE), Terry Spencer, bought shares of OKE for $997.8K.

This recent transaction increases Terry Spencer’s holding in the company by 5.02% to a total of $21.8 million. This is Spencer’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on OKS back in April 2017

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $78.48 and a one-year low of $28.00. OKE’s market cap is $14.85B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.24.

10 different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy OKE with a $82.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Oneok has been positive according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Read More on OKE: