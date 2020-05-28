The President & CEO of Old Point Financial (OPOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Old Point Financial (OPOF), Robert F. Shuford, bought shares of OPOF for $15.27K.

This recent transaction increases Robert F. Shuford’s holding in the company by 3.34% to a total of $469.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $30.05 and a one-year low of $10.86. OPOF’s market cap is $78.45 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.