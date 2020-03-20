The President & CEO of OFG Bancorp (OFG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of OFG Bancorp (OFG), Jose Rafael Fernandez, bought shares of OFG for $43.74K.

In addition to Jose Rafael Fernandez, 3 other OFG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $24.95 and a one-year low of $8.63. Currently, OFG Bancorp has an average volume of 352.89K. OFG’s market cap is $498.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.59.

The insider sentiment on OFG Bancorp has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jose Rafael Fernandez's trades have generated a 22.3% average return based on past transactions.

OFG Bancorp operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer and mortgage loans.