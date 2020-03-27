The President & CEO of OFG Bancorp (OFG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of OFG Bancorp (OFG), Jose Rafael Fernandez, bought shares of OFG for $72.48K.

This recent transaction increases Jose Rafael Fernandez’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $124.4K. In addition to Jose Rafael Fernandez, 5 other OFG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $24.95 and a one-year low of $8.63. Currently, OFG Bancorp has an average volume of 375.04K. OFG’s market cap is $533 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.50.

The insider sentiment on OFG Bancorp has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OFG Bancorp operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.