The President & CEO of Oceaneering International (OII) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Oceaneering International (OII), Roderick Larson, bought shares of OII for $50K.

This recent transaction increases Roderick Larson’s holding in the company by 3.03% to a total of $1.64 million. In addition to Roderick Larson, 2 other OII executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Oceaneering International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $561 million and GAAP net loss of $263 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $495 million and had a GAAP net loss of $64.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.29 and a one-year low of $3.83.

Four different firms, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Remotely Operated Vehicles, Subsea Products, Subsea Projects, and Asset Integrity.