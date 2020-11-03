The President & CEO of Norwood Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Norwood Financial (NWFL), Lewis Critelli, exercised options to sell 3,924 NWFL shares at $16.83 a share, for a total transaction value of $91.23K. The options were close to expired and Lewis Critelli disposed stocks.

Based on Norwood Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.4 million and quarterly net profit of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.77 million and had a net profit of $3.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.69 and a one-year low of $21.20. NWFL’s market cap is $200 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $91.23K worth of NWFL shares and purchased $5,706 worth of NWFL shares. The insider sentiment on Norwood Financial has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. Its operates through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, offers a variety of personal and business credit services, trust, investment products and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities in each of the communities that the bank serves. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.