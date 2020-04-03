The President & CEO of Mistras Group (MG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Mistras Group (MG), Dennis Bertolotti, bought shares of MG for $6,720.

In addition to Dennis Bertolotti, 6 other MG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $16.96 and a one-year low of $2.77. Currently, Mistras Group has an average volume of 442.43K. MG’s market cap is $109 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.30.

The insider sentiment on Mistras Group has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Services, Products and Systems, and International. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing and inspection services that are used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Products and Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services the company’s asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation, predominantly in the United States. The International segment offers services, products and systems similar to those of the company’s other segments to global markets, principally in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, but not to customers in China and South Korea, which are served by the Products and Systems segment. The company was founded by Sotirios J. Vahaviolos in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, NJ.