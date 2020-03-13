The President & CEO of Misonix (MSON) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Misonix (MSON), Stavros Vizirgianakis, bought shares of MSON for $98.4K.

In addition to Stavros Vizirgianakis, 8 other MSON executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Misonix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.72 million and GAAP net loss of $5.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $840.3K. The company has a one-year high of $27.54 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Misonix has an average volume of 94.83K.

Starting in June 2019, MSON received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including BTIG and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Misonix has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Misonix, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. Its products include the bonescalpel cutting system, which is used for surgical procedures of the spine and on maxillofacial procedures; the sonastar surgical aspirator, which is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; the sonicone wound cleansing and debridement system, which offers tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds for effective removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells. The company’s ultrasonic medical devices are used in the following surgeries: spine, neuro, orthopedic, wound debridement, cosmetic, laparoscopic, and medical applications. The company was founded by Howard Alliger in 1959 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NY.