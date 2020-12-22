The President & CEO of Metlife (MET) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Metlife (MET), Michel Khalaf, bought shares of MET for $1.2M.

This recent transaction increases Michel Khalaf’s holding in the company by 94.23% to a total of $1.42 million. Following Michel Khalaf’s last MET Buy transaction on February 27, 2015, the stock climbed by 8.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $53.28 and a one-year low of $22.85. MET’s market cap is $41.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.50.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.11, reflecting a -12.6% downside. Seven different firms, including Citigroup and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in December 2020, MET received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The company operates through the following segments: U.S., Asia, Latin America, EMEA, MetLife Holdings and Corporate & Other. The U.S. segment offers a broad range of protection products and services aimed at serving the financial needs of customers throughout their lives. The U.S. segment is organized into three businesses: Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty. The Asia segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include whole life, term life, variable life, universal life, accident & health insurance, fixed and variable annuities and endowment products. The Latin America segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include life insurance, accident & health insurance, credit insurance and retirement and savings products. The EMEA segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include life insurance, accident & health insurance, credit insurance and retirement and savings products. The MetLife Holdings segment consists of operations relating to products and businesses, such as variable, universal, term and whole life insurance, variable, fixed and index-linked annuities, long-term care insurance, as well as the assumed variable annuity guarantees. The Corporate & Other segment contains the excess capital, as well as certain charges and activities, not allocated to the segments. Metlife was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in New York, NY.