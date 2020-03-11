The President & CEO of Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), Fred Lampropoulos, bought shares of MMSI for $1.47M.

Following this transaction Fred Lampropoulos’ holding in the company was increased by 10.24% to a total of $40.97 million. Following Fred Lampropoulos’ last MMSI Buy transaction on September 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Merit Medical Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $258 million and GAAP net loss of $4.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $233 million and had a net profit of $9.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.64 and a one-year low of $19.50. Currently, Merit Medical Systems has an average volume of 653.67K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy MMSI with a $50.00 price target. Four different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.02M worth of MMSI shares and purchased $1.94M worth of MMSI shares. The insider sentiment on Merit Medical Systems has been neutral according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.