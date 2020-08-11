The President & CEO of Masco is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Masco (MAS), Keith Allman, exercised options to sell 136,633 MAS shares at $17.86 a share, for a total transaction value of $7.81M.

Following Keith Allman’s last MAS Sell transaction on March 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 19.5%. In addition to Keith Allman, 3 other MAS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $58.53 and a one-year low of $27.04. MAS’s market cap is $15.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.50, reflecting a -5.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Masco has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products; and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.