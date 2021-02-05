The President & CEO of Marcus is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Marcus (MCS), Gregory Marcus, exercised options to sell 50,000 MCS shares at $10.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $878.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $33.96 and a one-year low of $6.84. Currently, Marcus has an average volume of 469.10K. MCS’s market cap is $539 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.80.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.