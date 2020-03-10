The President & CEO of Lincoln National (LNC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Lincoln National (LNC), Dennis Glass, bought shares of LNC for $992K.

This recent transaction increases Dennis Glass’ holding in the company by 3.3% to a total of $34.23 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.52 and a one-year low of $30.50. LNC’s market cap is $7.45B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.28.

Four different firms, including Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.