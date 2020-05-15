The President & CEO of LB Foster Company (FSTR) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of LB Foster Company (FSTR), Robert Bauer, bought shares of FSTR for $30.63K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Bauer’s holding in the company by 22.73% to a total of $1.65 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.80 and a one-year low of $7.96. FSTR’s market cap is $107 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.90. Currently, LB Foster Company has an average volume of 26.87K.

Starting in June 2019, FSTR received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

L.B. Foster Co. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Rail Products and Services; Construction Products; and Tubular and Energy Services. The Rail Products and Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide a variety of products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies. The Construction Products segment offers piling, fabricated bridge, and precast concrete products. The Tubular and Energy Services segment includes products and services predominantly for the mid and upstream oil and gas markets. The company was founded by Lee B. Foster in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.