The President & CEO of Iteris (ITI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Iteris (ITI), Bergera J. Joseph, bought shares of ITI for $14.84K.

This recent transaction increases Bergera J. Joseph’s holding in the company by 81.38% to a total of $33.23K.

Based on Iteris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28 million and quarterly net profit of $10.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.57 million. ITI’s market cap is $174 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a one-year high of $6.69 and a one-year low of $2.08.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.83, reflecting a -44.8% downside. Starting in October 2019, ITI received 15 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Craig-Hallum and B.Riley FBR, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Iteris has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment offers various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment consists of ClearAg solutions and ClearPath Weather management tools, which deliver road maintenance applications and digital agriculture platforms, respectively. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.