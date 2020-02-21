The President & CEO of Ion Geophysical (IO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Ion Geophysical (IO), Christopher Theron Usher, bought shares of IO for $48.62K.

Following this transaction Christopher Theron Usher’s holding in the company was increased by 4.05% to a total of $1.21 million. In addition to Christopher Theron Usher, 2 other IO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $17.46 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Ion Geophysical has an average volume of 209.74K.

The insider sentiment on Ion Geophysical has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services and E&P Operations Optimization.