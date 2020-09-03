The President & CEO of Invesco (IVZ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Invesco (IVZ), Martin Flanagan, bought shares of IVZ for $3M.

Following this transaction Martin Flanagan’s holding in the company was increased by 7.16% to a total of $46.88 million. This is Flanagan’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.01 and a one-year low of $6.38. IVZ’s market cap is $4.88 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.91, reflecting a 2.9% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $103.1K worth of IVZ shares and purchased $6M worth of IVZ shares. The insider sentiment on Invesco has been negative according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.