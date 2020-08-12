The President & CEO of Integer Holdings (ITGR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Integer Holdings (ITGR), Joseph Dziedzic, bought shares of ITGR for $207.7K.

Following Joseph Dziedzic’s last ITGR Buy transaction on January 05, 2018, the stock climbed by 19.5%. This recent transaction increases Joseph Dziedzic’s holding in the company by 4.52% to a total of $4.89 million.

The company has a one-year high of $99.95 and a one-year low of $46.01. ITGR’s market cap is $2.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.30. Currently, Integer Holdings has an average volume of 221.87K.

Starting in January 2020, ITGR received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Integer Holdings has been neutral according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment provides battery packs to the energy, military, and environmental markets for use in extreme environments, with the Electrochem as its product. The firm’s products include batteries, capacitors, catheters, and guidewires. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.