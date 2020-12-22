The President & CEO of Insulet is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Insulet (PODD), Shacey Petrovic, exercised options to buy 3,417 PODD shares at $29.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $99.98K.

Following this transaction Shacey Petrovic’s holding in the company was increased by 3.21% to a total of $26.05 million.

Based on Insulet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $234 million and quarterly net profit of $11.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $192 million and had a net profit of $800K. The company has a one-year high of $269.42 and a one-year low of $121.00. Currently, Insulet has an average volume of 694.07K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $253.63, reflecting a -6.1% downside. Three different firms, including Raymond James and Wells Fargo, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Insulet has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.