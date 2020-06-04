The President & CEO of HP (HPQ) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of HP (HPQ), LORES ENRIQUE, bought shares of HPQ for $207.4K.

In addition to LORES ENRIQUE, 6 other HPQ executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction LORES ENRIQUE’s holding in the company was increased by 3.52% to a total of $6.7 million.

The company has a one-year high of $23.93 and a one-year low of $12.54. HPQ’s market cap is $24.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.40. Currently, HP has an average volume of 20.87M.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $17.55, reflecting a -6.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on HP has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HP Inc. enages in the provision of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. It operates through following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment gives consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, solutions and services,and scanning devices. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded by William R. Hewlett and David Packard in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

