The President & CEO of Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), Brian Recatto, bought shares of HCCI for $48.79K.

Following Brian Recatto’s last HCCI Buy transaction on May 10, 2016, the stock climbed by 3.5%. In addition to Brian Recatto, one other HCCI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Heritage-Crystal Clean’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $101 million and quarterly net profit of $5.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99.24 million and had a net profit of $7.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.58 and a one-year low of $11.30. HCCI’s market cap is $322 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.10.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, reflecting a -30.6% downside.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.