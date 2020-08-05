The President & CEO of Haynes International (HAYN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Haynes International (HAYN), Michael Shor, bought shares of HAYN for $38.98K.

Following this transaction Michael Shor’s holding in the company was increased by 5.36% to a total of $782.8K. In addition to Michael Shor, one other HAYN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $39.04 and a one-year low of $17.61. Currently, Haynes International has an average volume of 98.28K. HAYN’s market cap is $250 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.40.

Haynes International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P. Haynes in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, IN.