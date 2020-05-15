The President & CEO of Hanmi Financial (HAFC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Hanmi Financial (HAFC), Bonita Lee, bought shares of HAFC for $31.2K.

Following this transaction Bonita Lee’s holding in the company was increased by 7.14% to a total of $470.6K. In addition to Bonita Lee, 4 other HAFC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $23.05 and a one-year low of $7.15. Currently, Hanmi Financial has an average volume of 332.59K. HAFC’s market cap is $240 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.60.

The insider sentiment on Hanmi Financial has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Its services include demand, time and savings deposits; and commercial and industrial, real estate, and consumer lending. The company was founded on March 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.