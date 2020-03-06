The President & CEO of Graham (GHM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Graham (GHM), James Lines, bought shares of GHM for $39.25K.

Over the last month, James Lines has reported another 3 Buy trades on GHM for a total of $348.4K. This recent transaction increases James Lines’ holding in the company by 1.87% to a total of $2.15 million.

Based on Graham’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.29 million and quarterly net profit of $9,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.2 million and had a net profit of $95K. The company has a one-year high of $23.77 and a one-year low of $15.50. Currently, Graham has an average volume of 31.01K.

Starting in April 2019, GHM received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Graham has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.