The President & CEO of Graco is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Graco (GGG), Patrick Mchale, exercised options to sell 20,337 GGG shares at $30.34 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.14M.

In addition to Patrick Mchale, 6 other GGG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Graco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $412 million and quarterly net profit of $84.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $406 million and had a net profit of $73.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.56 and a one-year low of $43.52. Currently, Graco has an average volume of 832.19K.

The insider sentiment on Graco has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process.