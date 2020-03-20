The President & CEO of Global Partners (GLP) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Global Partners (GLP), Eric Slifka, bought shares of GLP for $37.21K.

Based on Global Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.35 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.27 billion and had a net profit of $51.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.62 and a one-year low of $6.30. GLP’s market cap is $333.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.17.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial.