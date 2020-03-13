The President & CEO of Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Glacier Bancorp (GBCI), Chesler Randall, bought shares of GBCI for $99.83K.

Following Chesler Randall’s last GBCI Buy transaction on August 26, 2015, the stock climbed by 5.3%. Following this transaction Chesler Randall’s holding in the company was increased by 6.44% to a total of $1.56 million.

Based on Glacier Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $174 million and quarterly net profit of $57.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $154 million and had a net profit of $49.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.51 and a one-year low of $26.66. GBCI’s market cap is $2.47B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.22.

The insider sentiment on Glacier Bancorp has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial, and Consumer and Other Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.