The President & CEO of Genpact is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Genpact (G), Tyagarajan N., exercised options to sell 51,052 G shares at $14.32 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.2M. The options were close to expired and Tyagarajan N. V. disposed stocks.

Following Tyagarajan N. V.’s last G Sell transaction on December 08, 2017, the stock climbed by 9.5%.

Based on Genpact’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $941 million and quarterly net profit of $82.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $834 million and had a net profit of $79.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.20 and a one-year low of $33.02. G’s market cap is $7.94B and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.71.

The insider sentiment on Genpact has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services, and information outsourcing. It focuses on designing and running intelligent operations and transformation services, which provides digital, consulting and analytics services. The company was founded by Pramod Bhasin in 1997 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.