The President & CEO of First Community (FCCO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of First Community (FCCO), Michael Crapps, bought shares of FCCO for $46.8K.

This is Crapps’ first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions. In addition to Michael Crapps, one other FCCO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Community’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.13 million and quarterly net profit of $2.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.3 million and had a net profit of $2.88 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $12.23. FCCO’s market cap is $91.56 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.40.

The insider sentiment on First Community has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment dedicated to investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment includes the parent company financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.