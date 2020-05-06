The President & CEO of Financial Institutions (FISI) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Financial Institutions (FISI), Martin Kearney Birmingham, bought shares of FISI for $94.15K.

Following this transaction Martin Kearney Birmingham’s holding in the company was increased by 4.98% to a total of $1.77 million. In addition to Martin Kearney Birmingham, 3 other FISI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Financial Institutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $42.87 million and quarterly net profit of $1.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.68 million and had a net profit of $11.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.28 and a one-year low of $12.78. Currently, Financial Institutions has an average volume of 41.04K.

The insider sentiment on Financial Institutions has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Non-Banking. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment provides includes the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that provides an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that offers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.