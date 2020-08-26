The President & CEO of Expeditors International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Expeditors International (EXPD), Jeffrey Musser, exercised options to sell 196,000 EXPD shares at $46.43 a share, for a total transaction value of $16.91M.

Following Jeffrey Musser’s last EXPD Sell transaction on December 04, 2018, the stock climbed by 13.1%. In addition to Jeffrey Musser, 5 other EXPD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Expeditors International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $184 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.04 billion and had a net profit of $153 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.74 and a one-year low of $52.55. Currently, Expeditors International has an average volume of 621.59K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $78.13, reflecting a 11.9% upside. Four different firms, including Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Expeditors International has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. The company was founded by John M. Kaiser, Peter Rose, Wang Li Kou, Kevin Walsh, Hank Wong, George Ho, Robert Chiarito, and Glenn Alger in May 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.