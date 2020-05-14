The President & CEO of Encompass Health is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Encompass Health (EHC), Mark Tarr, exercised options to sell 26,132 EHC shares at $21.02 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.62M.

Based on Encompass Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $102 million. The company has a one-year high of $83.30 and a one-year low of $48.01. Currently, Encompass Health has an average volume of 493.84K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.30, reflecting a -27.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Encompass Health has been positive according to 119 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac & pulmonary conditions, brain & spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides Medicare-certified home nursing, specialized home care and in-home services. The company was founded by Richard M. Scrushy on February 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.