The President & CEO of Dycom is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Dycom (DY), Steven E. Nielsen, exercised options to sell 187,791 DY shares at $17.02 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.02M.

The company has a one-year high of $60.55 and a one-year low of $12.24. Currently, Dycom has an average volume of 866.06K. DY’s market cap is $1.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 143.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.50, reflecting a 2.1% upside.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.