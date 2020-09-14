The President & CEO of Donegal Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Donegal Group (DGICA), Kevin Gerard Burke, exercised options to sell 55,000 DGICA shares at $13.64 a share, for a total transaction value of $813.5K.

In addition to Kevin Gerard Burke, 11 other DGICA executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Kevin Gerard Burke’s last DGICA Sell transaction on August 31, 2015, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on Donegal Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $199 million and quarterly net profit of $22.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $199 million and had a net profit of $4.79 million. Currently, Donegal Group has an average volume of 42.01K. DGICA’s market cap is $420 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.31M worth of DGICA shares and purchased $4.2M worth of DGICA shares. The insider sentiment on Donegal Group has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance and Investment in Donegal Financial Services Corporation (DFSC). The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment offers private vehicle and homeowners insurance. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment provides assurance services on commercial vehicles, multi-peril, and workers’ compensation. The investment in DFSC segment comprises of investments made to DFSC. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.