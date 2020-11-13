The President & CEO of CVR Partners (UAN) is Buying Shares

On November 9, the President & CEO of CVR Partners (UAN), Mark Pytosh, bought shares of UAN for $64K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Pytosh’s holding in the company by 94.4% to a total of $140K.

Currently, CVR Partners has an average volume of 282.42K. The company has a one-year high of $3.15 and a one-year low of $0.57.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.