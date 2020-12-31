The President & CEO of CryoPort is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of CryoPort (CYRX), Jerrell Shelton, exercised options to buy 91,560 CYRX shares at $5.46 a share, for a total transaction value of $500K.

Following Jerrell Shelton’s last CYRX Buy transaction on February 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 24.0%. Following this transaction Jerrell Shelton’s holding in the company was increased by 23.47% to a total of $21.13 million.

Based on CryoPort’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.17 million and GAAP net loss of -$11,417,821. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.36 and a one-year low of $13.01. Currently, CryoPort has an average volume of 701.96K.

Starting in January 2020, CYRX received 27 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on CryoPort has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.