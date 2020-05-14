The President & CEO of Crane Company (CR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Crane Company (CR), Max Mitchell, bought shares of CR for $69.41K.

In addition to Max Mitchell, one other CR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $91.23 and a one-year low of $36.77. Currently, Crane Company has an average volume of 433.38K. CR’s market cap is $2.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.20.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.67, reflecting a -24.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Crane Company has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Crane Co. engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems. The Payment and Merchandising Technologies segment comprises of Crane Payment Innovations and Merchandising Systems. The Aerospace and Electronics segment supplies components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial and military aerospace, and defense and space markets. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, truck bodies, truck trailers, with additional applications in commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded by Richard Teller Crane on July 4, 1855 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.