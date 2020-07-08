The President & CEO of Cooper Co (COO) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Cooper Co (COO), Albert White, bought shares of COO for $278.2K.

Following Albert White’s last COO Buy transaction on September 14, 2016, the stock climbed by 96.9%. This is White’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $365.68 and a one-year low of $236.68. Currently, Cooper Co has an average volume of 462.32K. COO’s market cap is $15.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $325.00, reflecting a -13.0% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold COO with a $291.00 price target. Five different firms, including Jefferies and KeyBanc, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Cooper Co has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers. The Cooper Surgical business unit focuses on supplying women’s health clinicians with market medical products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare to women. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.