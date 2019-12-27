The President & CEO of Community Bank System is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Community Bank System (CBU), Mark Tryniski, exercised options to sell 23,691 CBU shares at $29.79 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.67M.

Following Mark Tryniski’s last CBU Sell transaction on February 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.8%. In addition to Mark Tryniski, 4 other CBU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Community Bank System’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $156 million and quarterly net profit of $39.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a net profit of $42.92 million. The company has a one-year high of $71.61 and a one-year low of $56.58. CBU’s market cap is $3.66B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.19.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.12M worth of CBU shares and purchased $24.88K worth of CBU shares. The insider sentiment on Community Bank System has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Community Bank System, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other.