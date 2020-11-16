The President & CEO of Cohu is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Cohu (COHU), Luis Muller, exercised options to sell 8,000 COHU shares at $9.44 a share, for a total transaction value of $207.2K.

Following Luis Muller’s last COHU Sell transaction on August 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.4%. In addition to Luis Muller, 3 other COHU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cohu’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $151 million and GAAP net loss of -$6,646,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.34 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, Cohu has an average volume of 622.65K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.25, reflecting a -8.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cohu has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cohu, Inc. engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.